BGB commits to upholding electoral law and order: Director General

The Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, has affirmed the commitment of the BGB to operate professionally in controlling the law and order situation during the upcoming election.

Major General Hasan conveyed this statement to reporters following his visit to the BGB camp established for election at the GEC Convention Center in Chattogram this morning.

Ensuring a proactive stance, the Director General emphasised that the BGB, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, will remain vigilant to prevent any acts of sabotage both before and after the elections, as well as on the election day itself.

He made it clear that the BGB is prepared to take strict measures against any miscreant attempting to cause sabotage or unintended incidents during the electoral process.