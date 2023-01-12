BGB champions in Victory Day, National Handball Competition

12 January, 2023, 06:20 pm
BGB champions in Victory Day, National Handball Competition

The Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) has achieved the championship both in "Victory Day Handball Competition-2022" and "Exim Bank 33rd National Handball Competition-2022".

BGB defeated Bangladesh Ansar with a margin of 37-32 in the final of the 'Exim Bank 33rd National Handball Competition-2022' held at Shaheed Captain M Monsur Ali Handball Stadium in Dhaka on 10 January, reads a press release.

BGB goalkeeper Naik Tariqur Rahman was selected as the best player for the champion team, the release added.

Earlier on 15 December, BGB defeated Bangladesh Ansar by a margin of 32-26 in the "Victory Day Handball Competition-2022' at the same stadium and became the champion. 

BGB soldier Taju Hasan was selected as the best player for the champion team.
  
Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General Shakil Ahmed personally congratulated the BGB handball team for this success and awarded the players on Thursday (12 January).

BGB has participated in 33 national handball competitions since 1983 and became champion in 30 matches.

Currently, nine players of BGB are in the Bangladesh national handball team.

