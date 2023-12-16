BGB celebrates Victory Day 

Photo: Courtesy

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) celebrated the Victory Day.

On this occasion, programs were held in all regions, institutions, sectors and units of the force, including the BGB headquarters.

The national flag was hoisted at the BGB headquarters and all other units at sunrise.

BGB Director General Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan, Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan were present at the wreath-laying ceremony at Savar.

This morning, BGB Director General paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War and laid wreaths at the Pilkhana. All mosques of BGB offer special prayers for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his family members who were martyred on August 15, 1975, and the martyrs of the Liberation War.

BGB Director General said the force BGB has been working with great efficiency and professionalism to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country, protect the border, prevent illegal smuggling and drug trafficking and suppress various cross-border crimes.

"BGB's exemplary role in dealing with any emergency situation including natural disasters, providing assistance to the civil administration in maintaining the internal law and order of the country, nation building and various public welfare works is widely appreciated today."

The Director General of BGB called upon BGB to carry out any responsibility assigned to BGB with honesty, devotion and professionalism to control the overall law and order situation of the country in the upcoming 12th national elections.

On the occasion of the Victory Day, a film exhibition based on the Liberation War was organised for BGB members and their families along with BGB school-college students in all BGB units across the country including Pilkhana.

Also, a grand 'Joint Retreat Ceremony' was held by BGB-BSF at ICP adjacent to Banglabandha in Panchagarh and Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria as part of the Victory Day celebrations.

Senior officials of BGB and BSF, local dignitaries, journalists from print and electronic media and a large number of visitors from different parts of India and Bangladesh were present at the time.