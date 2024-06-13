BFTI and BUILD hosts focus group discussion on stewardship towards sustainable agriculture

13 June, 2024, 12:15 am
13 June, 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI) and Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) jointly hosted a highly insightful focus group discussion on "Stewardship towards Sustainable Agriculture."

The event took place on Wednesday (June 12) at the BUILD Conference Room, Dhaka 1000.

The program aimed to engage stakeholders in a meaningful dialogue on the significance of stewardship in achieving sustainable agriculture and to assess the status of stewardship in the agricultural sector of Bangladesh.

Md Jafar Uddin, chief executive officer of BFTI, attended the event as the chief guest.

During the event, Professor Abu Noman Faruq Ahmmed, Department of Plant Pathology, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, delivered a keynote paper presentation, highlighting the critical significance of stewardship for sustainable agriculture.

He emphasised that it is high time to adopt and practice stewardship.

Md Obaidul Azam, director, BFTI, served as the session chair, providing valuable guidance and leadership throughout the discussion.

Officials and members of the Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Commerce, DCCI, FBCCI, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Bangladesh Agricultural research Institute (BARI), Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC), Bayer Crop Science, Syngenta Bangladesh Limited, Corteva Agri Science, 'Bangladesh Representatives of Crop Protection Association (BCPA), International Potato Centre, NGOs and BSS and Bangladesh Agricultural Journalists Forum, also participated in open discussion.

The FGD concluded that integrating stewardship principles into the Bangladesh Pesticides Policy is crucial for promoting judicious and responsible pesticide use and promote sustainable agricultural practices in the farming communities.

