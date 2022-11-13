BFSA trains foodpand's home chefs and restaurant owners

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) organised a training session for foodpand's home chefs and restaurant owners in Sylhet to improve hygiene standards while preparing food and its packaging for consumers.

The session was organised at a hotel in Sylhet last week, said a press release.

BFSA has conducted this training session for all the stakeholders, including foodpanda's high officials, with a view to sharing the government's laws and regulations on hygiene, health concerns, safety, food storage, and packaging standards for the consumers.

Moreover, the training also focused on the best practices of kitchen operations.

Abdun Naser Khan, secretary of BFSA, graced the event as the chief guest with the presence of high officials of foodpanda, including Jamal Yusuff Zuberi, director of Finance; Siddhartha Bhowmick, head of Business Development; and Avinash Maheshwaram, head of Marketplace Operations.

"Bangladesh Food Safety Authority has been working tirelessly to ensure safe food at every step of the food chain since its establishment. As part of this commitment, the training programme organised for foodpanda's restaurant partners will greatly assist online food businesses in preparing, serving, packaging, and delivering food safely for the customers. I would like to thank all concerned for organising this training in Sylhet," said Abdun Naser Khan.

"We hope foodpanda will organize this training programme in all the districts in the future and BFSA will be happy to guide and assist," added Abdun Naser Khan.

"I believe the training session on hygiene and safe food preparation conducted by BFSA in collaboration with foodpanda will encourage everyone to adhere to the protocols of a healthy kitchen environment as well as help us ensure consistency in our service quality," ," said Jamal Yusuff Zuberi.

"foodpanda is constantly concerned with service quality while introducing innovative ideas to enhance the digital lifestyle of the people of Bangladesh," he added.