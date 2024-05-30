BFSA arranges seminar on ensuring safe food

A seminar titled "Role of Safe Food Assurance and Best Family Practices in Ensuring Safe Food" was organised at the training room of the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) today (30 May).

The seminar began at 10 am, with Mr Jakaria, the chairman (additional secretary) of the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, as the chief guest.

In his speech, he said, "Ensuring safe food requires coordinated efforts. Many government agencies are involved in the management of the food industry. Bringing all these agencies to the same table and reaching a consensus on any issue is a complex and time-consuming task. Therefore, ensuring a safe food environment in the country will require gradual collaboration from everyone."

During the open discussion session, guests from various sectors posed questions, which were addressed by the BFSA chairman.

The seminar was chaired by BFSA member (additional secretary) Abu Nur Mohammad Shamsuzzaman.