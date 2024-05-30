BFSA arranges seminar on ensuring safe food

Corporates

Press Release
30 May, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 04:16 pm

BFSA arranges seminar on ensuring safe food

The seminar began at 10 am, with Mr Jakaria, the chairman (additional secretary) of the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, as the chief guest. 

Press Release
30 May, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 04:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A seminar titled "Role of Safe Food Assurance and Best Family  Practices in Ensuring Safe Food" was organised at the training room of the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) today (30 May). 

The seminar began at 10 am, with Mr Jakaria, the chairman (additional secretary) of the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, as the chief guest. 

In his speech, he said, "Ensuring safe food requires coordinated efforts. Many government agencies are involved in the management of the food industry. Bringing all these agencies to the same table and reaching a consensus on any issue is a complex and time-consuming task. Therefore, ensuring a safe food environment in the country will require gradual collaboration from everyone."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the open discussion session, guests from various sectors posed questions, which were addressed by the BFSA chairman. 

The seminar was chaired by BFSA member (additional secretary) Abu Nur Mohammad Shamsuzzaman.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

8h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

25m | Videos
Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

1h | Videos
Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

3h | Videos
What is the future of volcanoes?

What is the future of volcanoes?

4h | Videos