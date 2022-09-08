BFIDC inaugurates the country's first rubber fair

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 05:35 pm

Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation (BFIDC) inaugurated a seven-day long fair called "Natural Rubber & Rubber Based Industrial Products Fair." 

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shahab Uddin inaugurated the fair on 7 September being present as the chief guest of the programme, reads a press release.

Apart from the fair, the main gate of BFIDC complex and the expansion of the security branch were inaugurated on the same day. 

Among others, Deputy Minister Habibun Nahar, Additional Secretary Shahidul Islam, BFIDC Chattogram Zone's General Manager Faruque Hossan were present on the occasion. 
 

