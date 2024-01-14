BEZIA holds general meeting

The Bangladesh Economic Zone Investors Association (BEZIA) has conducted its 1% Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 13 January.

The meeting, held at 11am in the Serenity Banquet Hall Room of Hotel Ascott The Residence, Dhaka, was a significant gathering for discussing and deciding on amendments to the BEZIA constitution, reads a press release.

Key leaders of the association, including Md Abdul Jabbar, Senior Vice President of BEZIA, were in attendance.

During this meeting, several crucial decisions were made that will influence the future direction and governance of the association.