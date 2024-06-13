BEZIA delegation called on Minister of Finance

On 12 June, at 4pm, a seven-member delegation from the Bangladesh Economic Zones Investors Association (BEZIA) called on Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali, finance minister, to discuss modifications, and deletions to certain budget proposals pertaining to BEZIA in the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

Matiur Rahman, the chairman and managing director of the Uttara Group of Companies, headed the delegation. Among others, BEZIA directors Asif Ashraf, Delwar Hossain Titu, A Mannan Khan, Mostafa Kamal, and Sumon Chandra Bhowmick were present. Mr. Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Munim, Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Md, reads a press release.

Masud Sadiq, Member, NBR, and CEO of BEZIA Dr. Aparup Chowdhury were also in attendance at the discussion. Issues with the budget that impede the economic zones' ability to develop the nation's industrialization, attract foreign investment, and create jobs were brought up throughout the discussion. The conversation was successful overall and meeting ended with thanks to the Minister.

