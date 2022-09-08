Beza signs MoU with Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (Beza) and the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today.

The agreement was signed in the fire service headquarters on Thursday (8 September), said a press release.

The initiative has been taken to ensure the establishment, monitoring and maintenance of fire service and civil defense stations in remote areas and the supervision of rescue operations.

Beza Manager (MIS and Research) Dr Shakhe Mohammad Jobaid Hosne and Lieutenant Colonel Md Rezaul Karim inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.  

Among others, representatives of various government institutions including high-ranking officials of both institutions were present during the signing ceremony.

