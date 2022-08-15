BEZA and CRBC sign MoU for Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone on Thursday (11 August).

The Mou was signed by BEZA Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun and CRBC Vice General Manager Zhao Lianzhi, said a press release from the Embassy of China in Bangladesh.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming attended the signing ceremony and delivered a speech.

Ambassador Li said in his speech that the economic cooperation between China and Bangladesh enjoys a sound foundation and broad prospects. China will continue to promote Chinese enterprises to cooperate with Bangladesh in more areas.

Photo: Embassy of China in Bangladesh

He pointed out that the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone, as the first industrial park built by Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh, is of landmark significance. He hoped that more Chinese enterprises could participate in building more Chinese industrial parks in the future and further deepen the economic and trade cooperation between China and Bangladesh.

Economic and Commercial Counsellor Liu Zhenhua attended the ceremony.