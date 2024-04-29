Beximco zero coupon bond subscription begins

The subscription for the 'Beximco 1st Unsecured Zero Coupon Bond' commenced on Sunday (28 April) in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The first tranche of the subscription will conclude on May 15, 2024. This action follows the approval of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on April 3, 2024, granting authorization to Bangladesh Export Import Company Limited (BEXIMCO) to issue bonds totaling Tk1,500 crore.

IFIC Investment Limited is the arranger and Sandhani Life is the trustee of this bond. The Beximco 1st Unsecured Zero Coupon Bond offers an unprecedented discounted rate of 15%, the highest in the market, translating to a monthly return of Tk1,250 per lakh.

This non-convertible, redeemable, unsecured bond aims to raise Tk1,500 crore, of which Tk1000 crore will be used for providing as a loan to Sreepur Township Limited for the development of the Mayanagar project, while the remaining Tk500 crore will be used to repay existing bank loans of Beximco Ltd.

The investment is particularly attractive due to its high return rate, where an investment of one lakh taka will yield a total return of Tk1,75,000 at the end of five years, including the principal amount. The returns are especially appealing for Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) and local wage earners, offering one of the best investment avenues available.

The bond subscription has a minimum investment threshold of Tk 50,000, with no upper limit, making it accessible to a broad range of investors. This opportunity is available on a first-come, first-served basis, emphasizing its limited nature and the potential for a quick sell-out due to its attractive features.

Investors interested in the Beximco 1st Unsecured Zero Coupon Bond can begin subscribing on April 28, 2024 and the first tranche of subscription will be closed on May 15, 2024. For further details or to begin the subscription process, interested parties are encouraged to call 16900 or scan the QR code available in promotional materials.

BEXIMCO is committed to contributing to the economic development of Bangladesh through such robust financial instruments, inviting investors to participate in this venture that promises excellent financial returns and supports significant developmental projects across the nation.