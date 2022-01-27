Beximco sales nearly double, profits grow even more 

Beximco Limited has posted another stellar growth in sales and profits in the October to December quarter of 2021.

Its total sales grew to Tk1,913 crore in the three months, against Tk1,003 crore over the same period a year ago, the company said in its quarterly financial statement.

As sales revenue outgrew the company's various costs, the conglomerate registered even higher growth in its net profits for the three months.

In the October-December quarter, the company's net profits increased to Tk399 crore, from Tk157 crore a year ago.

Beximco Ltd, holding a wide range of businesses including textile, personal protective equipment manufacturing, IT, trading, power, and services, has been enjoying a very high growth even amid the pandemic as almost all of its businesses are seeing rapid growth.

Its quarterly earnings per share (EPS) rose to Tk4.56 from Tk1.78 and the net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk83.72.

In the first half of the financial year 2021-22, the revenue of the company stood at Tk3,670 crore, which was Tk1,657 crore in the same six months of 2020.

During the period, the net profit stood at Tk760 crore, which was Tk168 crore. And its half-yearly EPS stood at Tk8.67 from Tk1.92.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals

Meanwhile, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a listed company of Beximco Group, has posted a decent sales growth and a stellar profit growth for the October-December quarter.

Alongside its regular sales growth in both local and foreign markets, Beximco Pharmaceuticals has been enjoying a good profit from its imported Covid-19 vaccine supply to the government.

The top-tier pharmaceutical company's quarterly sales grew to Tk850 crore in the three months, from Tk747 a year ago.

Its quarterly profit after taxes grew to Tk166 crore from Tk114 crore, to help grow the quarterly EPS to Tk3.84 from Tk2.54.