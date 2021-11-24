Beximco PPE and K2 Logistics signs agreement on production and quality consultation

Corporates

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 05:39 pm

Related News

Beximco PPE and K2 Logistics signs agreement on production and quality consultation

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito attended the signing ceremony

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 05:39 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Beximco PPE limited  and K2 Logistics Bangladesh Limited on Wednesday (24 November) signed an agreement on production and quality consultation.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito attended the signing ceremony hosted by Beximco Group Chairman ASF Rahman, Beximco Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain, and Dr Mohidus Samad Khan, executive director of Beximco PPE Ltd, said a press release. 

The ceremony was attended virtually by Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Honorable Prime Minister Salman F Rahman, and a member of the Jatiya Sangsad.

Tetsuro Kano, general manager of Itochu Dhaka Office and President of Japanese Association, Hikaru Kawai, the general manager of Marubeni Dhaka Office and President of Japanese Commerce and Industry Association of Dhaka, Yuho Hayakawa, the chief representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Bangladesh Office, Yuji Ando, chief representative of JETRO Dhaka Office, Dr Moazzem Hussain, advisor of K2 Logistics Bangladesh Limited, Ryoma Mitani, executive director of Ken2 Japan, Toshihide Yuda, COO of K2 Logistics Bangladesh Ltd were also present at the event. 

Guests at the event gave speeches highlighting the importance of Japanese expertise in professional-level inspection and quality control techniques which are of extreme importance in PPE/medical supply chains.

After the signing ceremony at the Beximco PPE Park, the Japanese ambassador moved to Beximco Industrial Park where he visited Beximco Industrial Park. The ambassador was very impressed to see Beximco's fully vertical state of the art Textiles, Garment Manufacturing, and World Largest Modern Sustainable Washing Plant, the press release added. 

At the Beximco Industrial Park, Naoki Itoalso inaugurated the startup and launch of the World Class State-of-the-Art Tsudakoma Looms, Sizing Machine and Warping Machine which Beximco has sourced from Japan, financed by JICA.

 

K2 Logistics / Beximco PPE / Japan / Bangladesh / Naoki Ito

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’