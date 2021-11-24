Beximco PPE and K2 Logistics signs agreement on production and quality consultation

Beximco PPE limited and K2 Logistics Bangladesh Limited on Wednesday (24 November) signed an agreement on production and quality consultation.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito attended the signing ceremony hosted by Beximco Group Chairman ASF Rahman, Beximco Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain, and Dr Mohidus Samad Khan, executive director of Beximco PPE Ltd, said a press release.

The ceremony was attended virtually by Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Honorable Prime Minister Salman F Rahman, and a member of the Jatiya Sangsad.

Tetsuro Kano, general manager of Itochu Dhaka Office and President of Japanese Association, Hikaru Kawai, the general manager of Marubeni Dhaka Office and President of Japanese Commerce and Industry Association of Dhaka, Yuho Hayakawa, the chief representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Bangladesh Office, Yuji Ando, chief representative of JETRO Dhaka Office, Dr Moazzem Hussain, advisor of K2 Logistics Bangladesh Limited, Ryoma Mitani, executive director of Ken2 Japan, Toshihide Yuda, COO of K2 Logistics Bangladesh Ltd were also present at the event.

Guests at the event gave speeches highlighting the importance of Japanese expertise in professional-level inspection and quality control techniques which are of extreme importance in PPE/medical supply chains.

After the signing ceremony at the Beximco PPE Park, the Japanese ambassador moved to Beximco Industrial Park where he visited Beximco Industrial Park. The ambassador was very impressed to see Beximco's fully vertical state of the art Textiles, Garment Manufacturing, and World Largest Modern Sustainable Washing Plant, the press release added.

At the Beximco Industrial Park, Naoki Itoalso inaugurated the startup and launch of the World Class State-of-the-Art Tsudakoma Looms, Sizing Machine and Warping Machine which Beximco has sourced from Japan, financed by JICA.