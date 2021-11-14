Beximco Pharma wins company of the year accolade at Global Generics and Biosimilars Awards

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 05:30 pm

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd has won the Global Generics and Biosimilars Awards 2021 in the category of Company of the Year, Asia Pacific.  

The winners were announced at a live ceremony held in Milan, Italy on Wednesday(10 November, said a press release.

"We are extremely delighted to win this prestigious global award for the second time, especially during Covid-19 pandemic. This award is an acknowledgment of the progress we have made towards achieving our global aspiration while making our medicines affordable and accessible to more patients around the world," Beximco Pharma Managing Director Nazmul Hassan MP said.

Beximco Pharma won in the category after competing with the other finalists namely Korea's leading biosimilar company Samsung Bioepis, Spain based Exeltis Healthcare APAC and Taiwan's largest pharma company Lotus pharmaceuticals, the press release added. 

The Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals company also won the award in 2019 and remains the only company from the country to have won the award. 

The Global Generics and Biosimilars Awards are amongst the most coveted recognitions in the pharmaceutical industry, that recognise the efforts made by global generics and biosimilars sectors, to make affordable medicines available to more patients across the globe.

 

