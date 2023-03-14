Beximco Industrial Park workers can now buy affordable products through bKash payment at Apon Bazar

Beximco Industrial Park workers can now buy affordable products through bKash payment at Apon Bazar

Workers of Beximco Industrial Park, receiving salary through bKash, can now purchase daily necessities at cheaper price than regular from the shop at the factory premises. 

Around 40,000 workers of the industrial park can avail this facility through bKash payment at 'Apon Bazar'- a fair price shop installed at the factory premises with the initiative of Beximco, bKash and Apon Wellbeing, reads a press release.

In addition to purchasing products through bKash payment, workers can also enjoy a 5% cashback till 31 March, 2023. They can avail a maximum of Tk50 during this campaign.

The outlet of 'Apon Bazar' was inaugurated at the premises of Beximco Industrial Park on Sunday. KM Akram Hossain, senior general manager of Finance & Accounts, and Khalid Shahrior, head of HR & Compliance of Beximco Industrial Park; ATM Mahbub Alam, head of Payroll Business of bKash; and Saif Rashid, managing director of AponTech Ltd, were present at the event.

For the benefits of the workers, fair price shops have been installed at the premises of different garments with the initiative of bKash in recent years. Under this initiative, around 30 fair price shops have been set up in different garment factories. 

