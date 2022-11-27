Beximco Digital Distribution, Disney Star sign agreement to broadcast in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 06:27 pm

Beximco Digital Distribution, Disney Star sign agreement to broadcast in Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 06:27 pm
Beximco Digital Distribution, Disney Star sign agreement to broadcast in Bangladesh

Beximco Digital Distribution Limited (BDDL), a concern of Beximco Group has signed a deal with Disney Star to distribute eight of their popular entertainment television channels across Bangladesh via paid television service through cable, IPTV, and OTT. 
 
The collaboration will see BDDL distribute Disney Star's channels in the original languages of programming i.e. Bangla, Hindi, and English spanning three content genres - General Entertainment, Movies and Factual/Infotainment, said a press release. 
 
The channel portfolio will include Star Jalsha, Jalsha Movies, Star Plus, Star Gold, Star Bharat, National Geographic Channel, National Geographic Wild and Fox Life.
 
"We are excited to bring our compelling and multi-lingual portfolio through the region's leading distribution service – BDDL. Bangladesh has a strong affinity for our content especially the Bangla series and format shows on our class-leading Bangla General Entertainment Channel – Star Jalsha. We constantly explore opportunities to connect with our audiences and this latest collaboration with BDDL is a step to further reach out to the viewers in Bangladesh," said Sudhir Nagpal, Head, International Business, Disney Star.
 
"In support of the commitment towards a Digital Bangladesh, we are excited to launch BDDL whose mission is to become the leading entertainment distribution service provider in the country," says Dr Tariq Alam PhD, Executive Director, Beximco Digital Distribution Limited, "The government's mandate to digitize cable networks will bring a significant transformation to the TV industry. This will enable more secure ways of distribution of content, ensure a best-in-class experience to audiences across the country, contribute to economic growth and benefit the National Board of Revenue."
 
Through this collaboration, BDDL will be the first distributor in Bangladesh to be taking broadcasting services from Bangabandhu Satellite-1 for the uplink of foreign television channels.

