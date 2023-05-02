Better life of workers is closely related to national development: GPEU

Corporates

Press Release 
02 May, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 05:32 pm

Related News

Better life of workers is closely related to national development: GPEU

Press Release 
02 May, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 05:32 pm
Better life of workers is closely related to national development: GPEU

National development is not possible without the mutual sympathy and cooperation of employers and workers and the improvement of the quality of life of workers is closely related to national development, said Rasulul Amin Murad, vice president of Grameenphone Employees Union (GPEU), at a programme marking May Day organised in front of the Jatiya Press Club on Monday.

"Good owner-labour relationship is essential for sustainable and continuous success of an organisation. Therefore, by stopping the unnecessary harassment of workers, maintaining the good relationship between the owner and the worker, we should play a role in increasing the profit of the company so that the owner can create more employment," he added.

GPEU General Secretary Matuz Ali Qaderi said that the formation of workers' trade union and its activities should be facilitated to get equal rights and improve the fortunes of workers. For this reason, all government institutions and employers, including the Ministry of Labour, have to play a positive role, said a press release.

The more freedom the workers have, the more advanced the country is. In addition to the formation of trade unions, it is necessary to take effective initiatives on the part of employers and workers towards the equitable rights of workers. Otherwise, the theme of this year's May Day, which is "Worker-Owner Unity, Build Smart Bangladesh" will never be implemented, he added.

He also demanded ensuring proper salary and other benefits along with job security in all sectors in line with the cost of living and to stop harassment and torture of workers in various ways. 
Among others, GPEU Organising Secretary Shakhawat Hossain, General Secretary Imrul Kayes, Communication Secretary Adiba Jerin Chowdhury and other leaders spoke on the occasion. 

A rally was organised after the programme.
 

GPEU / Grameenphone / May Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

1d | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

1d | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

1d | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

42m | TBS World
PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

4h | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

4h | TBS Stories
Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

2d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

4
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada