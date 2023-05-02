Better life of workers is closely related to national development: GPEU

National development is not possible without the mutual sympathy and cooperation of employers and workers and the improvement of the quality of life of workers is closely related to national development, said Rasulul Amin Murad, vice president of Grameenphone Employees Union (GPEU), at a programme marking May Day organised in front of the Jatiya Press Club on Monday.

"Good owner-labour relationship is essential for sustainable and continuous success of an organisation. Therefore, by stopping the unnecessary harassment of workers, maintaining the good relationship between the owner and the worker, we should play a role in increasing the profit of the company so that the owner can create more employment," he added.

GPEU General Secretary Matuz Ali Qaderi said that the formation of workers' trade union and its activities should be facilitated to get equal rights and improve the fortunes of workers. For this reason, all government institutions and employers, including the Ministry of Labour, have to play a positive role, said a press release.

The more freedom the workers have, the more advanced the country is. In addition to the formation of trade unions, it is necessary to take effective initiatives on the part of employers and workers towards the equitable rights of workers. Otherwise, the theme of this year's May Day, which is "Worker-Owner Unity, Build Smart Bangladesh" will never be implemented, he added.

He also demanded ensuring proper salary and other benefits along with job security in all sectors in line with the cost of living and to stop harassment and torture of workers in various ways.

Among others, GPEU Organising Secretary Shakhawat Hossain, General Secretary Imrul Kayes, Communication Secretary Adiba Jerin Chowdhury and other leaders spoke on the occasion.

A rally was organised after the programme.

