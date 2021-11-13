Best Western Plus Maya introduces Runway BBQ

Best Western Plus Maya has started to BBQ experience at "Runway". 

Maya is the only rooftop sky garden restaurant with a runway view in the city, said a press release.

With aversatile unlimited hot item which would serve your taste bud and mood perfectly. 

Runway also introduced an unlimited B1G1BBQ offer with a wide range selection of mocktails, juices and soft beverages. 

Celebrity chef's special items with a range of meat and seafood BBQ has been made available from 12 November, every Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

