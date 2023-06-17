Best 52 startups receive Tk7 crore at BIG 2023

Related News

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

In the Bangabandhu Innovation Grant 2023, a total of 52 startups were awarded a grant of Tk7 crore.

Additionally, 50 startups each received Tk10 lakhs, while two victorious startups jointly received Tk2 crore.

The grand finale ceremony of the Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) 2023 took place on Saturday (17 June) at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital, where the grant funds were presented to the deserving recipients.

The nationwide campaign for BIG 2023, which adopted the slogan "Dare to Stand Big," attracted a remarkable participation of 6,846 startups and innovators at the initial stage.

