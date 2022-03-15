Berger inaugurates new experience zone in Chattogram

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 09:25 pm
Photo: PR
With a view to ensure excellence in customer service and reach out to more customers while providing them one-stop painting solution, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL), has recently launched "Berger Experience Zone" flagship outlet in the country's commercial capital – Chattogram.    

A launching ceremony was organised to inaugurate the brand-new experience zone located at Chatteswari Road, Chattogram, where Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of BPBL, was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

While inaugurating the establishment, Rupali Chowdhury said, "Berger wants to expand its services across the country so that people can enjoy quality painting services according to their needs and preferences. Since customer service is the sine qua non of our existing business, we are taking necessary initiatives by assessing customers' needs in a timely manner. And inaugurating new experience zones in different cities is a testimony to that."

"We will keep expanding experience zones so that every single customer across the country can experience state-of-the-art paint solutions from a single point," she added.     

Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior general manager, sales and marketing; Abul Kasem Mohammad Sadeque Nawaj, general manager, marketing; Nazrul Islam, divisional sales manager; Shabbir Ahmad, head projects prolinks experience zone; Hasanuzzaman, national sales manager non-decorative; Sheikh Mohammed Abu Faruk, branch sales in-charge; Dewan Mahabubul Hasan, head of experience zone; and Jahangir Kabir, décor in-charge, were present during the inauguration ceremony along with other officials from the organisation. 

With the recently launched experience zone, Berger now has 16 Experience Flagship Zones, and currently, they have a total of 38 Experience Zone outlets across the nation, allowing more people to avail of the company's top-notch products and services.

The company is now fully equipped to serve the customers in Chattogram with a deeper understanding of their needs.

At the newly launched Experience Zone, customers can now experience better comprehension of the Berger products' touch-and-feel so that it becomes convenient to choose the perfect items according to their tastes.

Customers can now visit the new Berger Experience Zone and consult Berger personnel for suggestions about paint-related problems and other home interior queries.

Interested customers can contact the outlet via phone number +8801844147433 or 24/7 call centre number 08000-123456.

 

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) / Berger Experience Zone

