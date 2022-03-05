Berger to host children’s art competition

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 03:46 pm

Berger to host children’s art competition

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL), has recently started the "Berger Artista Children's Art Competition" for the year 2022. 

Submissions will have to be made online on the Berger Official Facebook Page, reads a press release. 

Participating children can also enjoy an online school camp, conducted by famous artists of the country. 

The competition will have two rounds, where the children will be divided into two groups. Group A will consist of children aged between 5-10 years, whereas Group B will have children aged between 11-15 years. 

Children of both groups will have to submit their art for the first round on the topic "Bangladesh," within 15 March. 

With 25 winners from both groups, a total of 50 winners in the first round will be announced on 19 March. 

Submissions for the second round will continue from 19-24 March, and the topic for both the groups will be "Amar Rongin Bhubon." The winner announcement will be held on 26 March.

The First-round winners will participate in an art camp exhibition, which will be conducted by a prominent artist of the country and a certificate will be given to the winners. The Second-round winners from both groups will be rewarded with gift hampers, certificates, and crests.

Regarding the competition, Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior general manager (Sales and Marketing), Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, said, "Art competitions play a significant role in bringing out the hidden artist within many children. This experience often remains in our minds as a cherished childhood memory. With this art competition, we want to motivate the children of today to explore their creative self-amidst the tiring pandemic times."

