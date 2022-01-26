Berger donates masks among visitors in Cox’s Bazar

Corporates

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 07:39 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

As a part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) has recently donated 40,000 masks among the tourists and visitors in Cox's Bazar.

The socially responsible organisation took this initiative to raise awareness among the common people regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and secure their health through a benevolent gesture, reads a press release.

"Covid-19 is still persisting with newer variants; hence we must realise the importance of continuing wearing masks and maintaining other health guidelines," said Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior general manager, Sales & Marketing, Berger.

"It is understandable that we feel the urge to visit somewhere scenic and peaceful after being confined at home for so long. That's why we opted to distribute free masks at the Cox's Bazar sea beach and nearby area so that more people comprehend the need to still uphold the personal protection measures. It has been a successful campaign for us, as all the people received our efforts very cordially and thanked us for creating an example," he added.

Previously, Berger also partnered with "Amal Foundation" to distribute blankets among the marginal communities, the release added.

A total of 500 blankets were donated to protect them from the cold winter.

