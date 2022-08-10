Berger brings 10th Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has launched the Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture (BAEA) in association with the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB)

The event was launched through a press conference held at Gulshan Club's Patio Hall on Wednesday (10 August).

Ar Qazi M Arif addressed the press about the process of the award and revealed the trophy designed by Eminent Artist Md Hamiduzzaman for the first time.

Ar Mubasshar Husain, president of IAB and Berger officials including Rupali Chowdhury, managing director; Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior general manager; Shabbir Ahmad, head of PPEZ; AMM Fazlur Rashid, head of Channel Engagement; and Mohammad Tariqul Islam, head of Prolinks, also attended the event.

Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture, one of the most prestigious and recognised awards in Bangladesh was introduced this award in 2003.

Earlier, Berger had introduced the "Berger Young Architects' Award" to acknowledge the mark of distinction in architecture, and was later renamed to "Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture (BAEA)" in 2007.

In December 2021, BPBL signed an MoU with the IAB to conduct the award program. Under this MoU, both the organizations will work together to recognize the merits of architects of the country for their best creations.

Mubasshar Husain said, "Such award functions play an integral role in motivating architects to strive towards excellence. IAB feels glad to be a part of this excellent platform introduced by Berger, designed to acknowledge the magnificent talents in the field of architecture."

Rupali Chowdhury said, "The relentless efforts our architects put into creating masterpieces often go unrecognized. The BAEA has been introduced to recognize the talents of the much deserving architects as a token of appreciation."