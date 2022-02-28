Berger awards aspiring young architects of Buet

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 03:25 pm

Berger awards aspiring young architects of Buet

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) organised an award-giving ceremony, the Berger Award Program for the Students of Architecture BUET (BASAB), in collaboration with the Department of Architecture, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

In the recently held ceremony, a total of 22 awardees from sessions 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 were rewarded in four categories.

For 2016-2017 session, the Berger Travel Grant was rewarded to Humaira Binte Hannan, Fakiha Rifat Bushra, Anika Tasnia, Niloy Das and Arifuzzaman Tanvir.

While the Berger Best Portfolio Award went to Md Tamjid Hasan Khan, Berger Promising Designer Award was given to Md Arafat Rahman Dewan and Berger Best Design Award was won by Saeda Ruaida Islam.

For 2017-2018 session, the Berger Travel Grant was rewarded to Amit Krishna Sarker, Md Yafiz Siddiqui & Sudipto Das. While the Berger Best Portfolio Award went to Shuzaul Islam, Berger Promising Designer Award was given to Nazifa Nawar Subha and Berger Best Design Award was won by Humayra Anan.

Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd Rupali Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor of BUET, Prof Satya Prasad Majumder, Senior General Manager of Sales and Marketing of Berger Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, were present during the awards programme.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Among others, , Head of the Department of Architecture, BUET, Prof Shayer Ghafur, Professor at the Department of Architecture, BUET, Dr Catherine Daisy Gomes, Assistant Professor of the Department of Architecture and Member Secretary of Berger Awards Programme Ar Md Mizanur Rahman, General Manager of Marketing of Berger AKM Sadeque Nawaj, Head of Channel Engagement in Berger AMM Fazlur Rashid, Head of Project Prolinks and Berger Experience Zone Shabbir Ahmad, and Head of Prolinks of Berger Mohammad Tariqul Islam, were also present.   

As a part of its corporate social responsibility, Berger Paints introduced this initiative back in 2007 in collaboration with the Department of Architecture, BUET, to assist the students of architecture by giving them a glimpse of the practical world and inspire them to go further into their studies.

Managing Director of Berger Rupali Chowdhury said, "With an array of activities, this initiative is targeted towards boosting confidence and inspiring the young architects by giving them a gist of practicality. We believe that this experience shall shape and groom the aspiring architects for a fulfilling professional life."

