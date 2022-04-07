Berger Artista organises art competition

In commemoration of the history of the liberation war, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has organised a children's art competition under the banner of its product Berger Artista.

Based on the submissions, the top fifty participants from 493 submissions were selected for an art camp that was held recently, and the selected winners received certificates and other exciting gift hampers, said a press release.

With the topic of "Bangladesh," the submissions for this children's art competition were divided into two categories—one for children aged below ten and the other for children aged between 10 and 15.

The first round of this competition was held online through an open call where children submitted their artworks on Berger's official Facebook page. Upon receiving the artworks, fifty participants were chosen, twenty-five from each, for an art camp.

The camp took place at the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University.

The competition was spearheaded by celebrated artist Bishwajit Goswami, lecturer of Drawing and Painting department of Fine Arts Faculty, University of Dhaka.

The 50 selected participants received certificates of participation and a box of Berger Artista at the camp.

Selected participants performed in the final round, where they drew art pieces based on the theme, 'Amar Rongin Bhubon' (my colorful universe). Six winners, three in each category, were chosen to receive crests, certificates, and a lot of exciting gift hampers.