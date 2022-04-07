Berger Artista organises art competition

Corporates

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 06:12 pm

Related News

Berger Artista organises art competition

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 06:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In commemoration of the history of the liberation war, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has organised a children's art competition under the banner of its product Berger Artista.

Based on the submissions, the top fifty participants from 493 submissions were selected for an art camp that was held recently, and the selected winners received certificates and other exciting gift hampers, said a press release.

With the topic of "Bangladesh," the submissions for this children's art competition were divided into two categories—one for children aged below ten and the other for children aged between 10 and 15.

Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

The first round of this competition was held online through an open call where children submitted their artworks on Berger's official Facebook page. Upon receiving the artworks, fifty participants were chosen, twenty-five from each, for an art camp. 

The camp took place at the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University.

The competition was spearheaded by celebrated artist Bishwajit Goswami, lecturer of Drawing and Painting department of Fine Arts Faculty, University of Dhaka.

The 50 selected participants received certificates of participation and a box of Berger Artista at the camp.

Selected participants performed in the final round, where they drew art pieces based on the theme, 'Amar Rongin Bhubon' (my colorful universe). Six winners, three in each category, were chosen to receive crests, certificates, and a lot of exciting gift hampers.

Art competition / Berger Artista

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

7h | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

8h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

3,000 migrant workers return in body bags per year: 'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

45m | Videos
Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

45m | Videos
Taking these in Seheri, you will stay fresh

Taking these in Seheri, you will stay fresh

50m | Videos
Walton buys 3 European brands to make 4.8m compressors a year

Walton buys 3 European brands to make 4.8m compressors a year

55m | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma