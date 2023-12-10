BERC chairman visits Omera Petroleum's LPG Terminal, LPG Ship

BERC chairman visits Omera Petroleum&#039;s LPG Terminal, LPG Ship

Chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), accompanied by senior officials, embarked on a visit to the Omera Petroleum Limited LPG Terminal and Omera LPG Ship located in Mongla, Bagerhat on Saturday.

The visit was a testament to BERC's commitment to overseeing and ensuring the highest standards within the energy sector, reads a press release.

During the visit, the chairman and officials were provided with an insightful tour of the state-of-the-art facilities at Omera Petroleum Limited. They were introduced to cutting-edge technology, stringent safety protocols, and the company's unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. 

The chairman expressed profound appreciation for the exceptional standards of safety, operational efficiency, and adherence to regulatory guidelines observed at the Omera LPG Terminal. The visit to the Omera LPG Ship further emphasized the company's dedication to maintaining international standards in the handling and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas.

Omera Petroleum Limited remains committed to upholding the highest standards in the industry and extends its sincere gratitude to the Chairman of BERC and the senior officials for their visit, their valuable insights, and their commendation of the company's efforts.

