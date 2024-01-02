BEPZA starts paying dues to the workers of a closed factory of AEPZ

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has started paying the arrear salary & other benefits of the workers of M/s. Scandex Knitwear Ltd. (Unit 2), a closed factory of Adamjee EPZ (AEPZ). Adamjee EPZ organized a program on 01-01-2024 to start the payment of the dues.

Moshiuddin Bin Mesbah, Executive Director of Adamjee EPZ handed over cheques to 100 workers against their arrear salary & other benefits in the program. The remaining workers will get their arrears step by step.

Mentionable, Scandex Knitwear Ltd. has been operating their business in Adamjee EPZ since 2009. The overall activities of the factory became stagnant after the death of Managing Director of the company in 2022. However, the factory declared lay off. Later on, the management announced the closure of the factory being unable to operate. The salary of 977 workers & employees were remain as arrear including 617 lay off workers & 360 workers who are unpaid in different times.

BEPZA sold the factory through auction process. After long process, BEPZA with its tireless effort started paying the dues of the workers & employees.

The workers are overwhelmed to receive their arrears at the first day of New Year after almost two years of the closure of the factory. They thanked BEPZA wholeheartedly for their continuous efforts to settle the dues payment.