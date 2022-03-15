BEPZA-SCB MoU aims to attract more investment

The Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Tuesday at BEPZA Complex in the capital aiming to attract more investment in the export processing zones (EPZs).

Under the MoU, SCB will support the BEPZA to organise various trade and investment related conferences, seminars, roundtable meetings and exhibitions at home and abroad.

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director and Head, Client Coverage (Corporate Commercial and Institutional Banking) of SCB Enamul Huque signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc and Chief Executive Officer of SCB Naser Ezaz Bijoy were present at the signing ceremony.

Major General Abul Kalam said that joint efforts will definitely be much more effective for both the organisations in exploring new investors as well as building positive image of the country's business environment.

He said, "Our strength is our 40 years of experience. We have expertise to facilitate new investment comparatively to other organisations."

Naser Ezaz Bijoy said that BEPZA has been a game changer in export sector over the period of time.

"Through partnership with this iconic organisation, we are committed to work towards driving significant improvement in economic competitiveness and business environment," he said.