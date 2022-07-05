BEPZA pays Tk18cr arrear to Dhaka EPZ workers

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has paid the arrears of the workers of A-One (BD) Limited, a closed factory of Dhaka EPZ (DEPZ). The dues payment activities started in a program yesterday (4 July) organised by DEPZ where Tk18.11 crore arrears were paid to the workers.

Arrears of some workers were paid through pay orders in the programme. DEPZ Executive Director Abdus Sobhan handed over the pay orders. The remaining workers' arrears were deposited to their bank accounts, said a press release.

According to the media release, the workers were overwhelmed to receive their arrears though it has been almost two and half years since the closure of the factory. They thanked BEPZA for their efforts to settle the dues.

The factory management announced the closure of the factory in February 2020 due to lack of export orders and failure to pay the wages of the workers. BEPZA terminated the land lease agreement with the factory on 16 April 2020 due to the failure of paying the wages on time and assured that it would make arrangements to pay all the dues of the workers. About 1131 workers were working in the factory at the time. After two and half years, BEPZA has been able to pay the dues of the workers by selling the factory through an auction.

Earlier, BEPZA made arrangements to pay the arrears to the workers of a closed factory of Chattogram EPZ, one of Adamjee EPZ, and a closed factory of Ishwardi EPZ.