BEPZA, MTB signs agreement to provide banking facility to EZ

Corporates

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 05:17 pm

Related News

BEPZA, MTB signs agreement to provide banking facility to EZ

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 05:17 pm
BEPZA, MTB signs agreement to provide banking facility to EZ

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement with Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) on Sunday for setting up ATM Booth and sub-branch at BEPZA Economic Zone, Mirsharai, Chattogram.

The agreement was signed at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka in the presence of Major General Md Nazrul Islam, Executive Chairman of BEPZA, said a press release.

BEPZA and MTB also signed another agreement to establish ATM Booth and sub-branch in Cumilla EPZ.

Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member, EIP-additional charge, BEZA and Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director of MTB signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization.

Nafisa Banu, member, finance, Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, secretary, Nazma Binte Alamgir, general manager, public relations, Md Tanvir Hossain, general manager, investment promotion, Md Hafizur Rahman, project director, BEPZA EZ, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. were present at the signing ceremony.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) / Mutual Trust Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

3d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

3d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

3d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places