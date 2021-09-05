BEPZA, MTB signs agreement to provide banking facility to EZ

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement with Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) on Sunday for setting up ATM Booth and sub-branch at BEPZA Economic Zone, Mirsharai, Chattogram.

The agreement was signed at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka in the presence of Major General Md Nazrul Islam, Executive Chairman of BEPZA, said a press release.

BEPZA and MTB also signed another agreement to establish ATM Booth and sub-branch in Cumilla EPZ.

Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member, EIP-additional charge, BEZA and Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director of MTB signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization.

Nafisa Banu, member, finance, Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, secretary, Nazma Binte Alamgir, general manager, public relations, Md Tanvir Hossain, general manager, investment promotion, Md Hafizur Rahman, project director, BEPZA EZ, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. were present at the signing ceremony.