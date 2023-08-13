BEPZA EZ gets $ 8.6 million investment from South Korea

13 August, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 04:33 pm

BEPZA EZ gets $ 8.6 million investment from South Korea

South Korean company Dongwoo BD Ltd is going to set up a shoe accessories manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone (EZ) with an investment of $8.62 million. 

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement with the company to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on 10 August, reads a press release.

Ali Reza Mazid, member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Kim Dong Kyu, chairman of Dongwoo BD Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman was also present at the signing ceremony.

This fully foreign owned company will create employment opportunities for 513 Bangladeshi nationals and will produce annually 3.6 million meters all kinds of PU Synthetic Leather, reads the media release. 

Among others, member (engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony.

