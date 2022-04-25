Bepza Economic Zone gets momentum

The plot distribution at Bepza economic zone in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar at Mirsarai in Chattogram has started getting momentum with the signing of one after another investment agreement with different foreign companies.

On Monday, the Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (Bepza) signed a deal with Chinese company Venus Beauty Limited to set up a hair fashion accessories manufacturing plant at the economic zone, investing $50 million, says a press release.

So far, the Bepza has signed lease agreements with eight companies, mostly foreign ones, to set up different factories in BEPZA Economic Zone, paving the way to $120.11 million investment and employment opportunities for 35,000 Bangladeshis.

The Chinese company will produce 226.09 million pieces of fashion accessories, plastic comb, mirror, headband, ponytailor and ponyband annually, besides creating employment for around 4000 Bangladeshi nationals, according to the agreement signed Monday between Bepza and the Chinese company.

Notable, the Chinese company has another diversified product manufacturing factory named Tung Hing (BD) Manufacturing Limited in Cumilla EPZ.

BEPZA Member (finance) Nafisa Banu and Venus Beauty Limited Executive Consultant AMM Shamsuddin Chowdhury signed the agreement at BEPZA Complex in the capital on Monday, in the presence of Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman.

Bepza EZ Project Director Md Hafizur Rahman along with the executive directors of Bepza's administration, public relations, investment promotion and enterprise services departments were also present on the occasion.

Earlier on 19 February, Bepza signed agreements with four companies – three foreign and one local – to set up factories to manufacture apparel, garment accessories, camping equipment and shoe accessories at its Mirsarai economic zone.

According to the deals, the four companies altogether will invest $50 million and employ 23,453 people.

The Bepza started allotting plots of the economic zone in Mirsarai among the investors from 14 June, 2021.

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar is located on about 30,000 acres of land in Mirsharai and Sitakund upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

The construction of the Bepza Economic Zone on around 1138 acres of land in the industrial city started in 2018.