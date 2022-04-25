Bepza Economic Zone gets momentum

Corporates

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 07:53 pm

Related News

Bepza Economic Zone gets momentum

On Monday, the Bepza signed a deal with a Chinese company to invest $50 million and create 4000 employments

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 07:53 pm
Bepza Economic Zone gets momentum

The plot distribution at Bepza economic zone in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar at Mirsarai in Chattogram has started getting momentum with the signing of one after another investment agreement with different foreign companies.

On Monday, the Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (Bepza) signed a deal with Chinese company Venus Beauty Limited to set up a hair fashion accessories manufacturing plant at the economic zone, investing $50 million, says a press release.

So far, the Bepza has signed lease agreements with eight companies, mostly foreign ones, to set up different factories in BEPZA Economic Zone, paving the way to $120.11 million investment and employment opportunities for 35,000 Bangladeshis.

The Chinese company will produce 226.09 million pieces of fashion accessories, plastic comb, mirror, headband, ponytailor and ponyband annually, besides creating employment for around 4000 Bangladeshi nationals, according to the agreement signed Monday between Bepza and the Chinese company.

Notable, the Chinese company has another diversified product manufacturing factory named Tung Hing (BD) Manufacturing Limited in Cumilla EPZ.

BEPZA Member (finance) Nafisa Banu and Venus Beauty Limited Executive Consultant AMM Shamsuddin Chowdhury signed the agreement at BEPZA Complex in the capital on Monday, in the presence of Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman.

Bepza EZ Project Director Md Hafizur Rahman along with the executive directors of Bepza's administration, public relations, investment promotion and enterprise services departments were also present on the occasion.

Earlier on 19 February, Bepza signed agreements with four companies – three foreign and one local – to set up factories to manufacture apparel, garment accessories, camping equipment and shoe accessories at its Mirsarai economic zone.

According to the deals, the four companies altogether will invest $50 million and employ 23,453 people.

The Bepza started allotting plots of the economic zone in Mirsarai among the investors from 14 June, 2021. 

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar is located on about 30,000 acres of land in Mirsharai and Sitakund upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

The construction of the Bepza Economic Zone on around 1138 acres of land in the industrial city started in 2018.

Bepza Economic Zone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

6h | Panorama
Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Our farmlands are disappearing fast. Compact housing can be a solution 

9h | Panorama
he 35 MW plant has 1,37,520 solar panels and 12 central inverters – 3.125 MW each – to supply electricity to the national grid. Photo: Courtesy

SPECTRA SOLAR PARK: New generation takes an interest in renewables

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What's the logic behind removing playground and constructing a police station?

What's the logic behind removing playground and constructing a police station?

6h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Self Protect: An emergency safety app

6h | Videos
Is now the right time to buy gold?

Is now the right time to buy gold?

10h | Videos
When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

2
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2