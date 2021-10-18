BEPZA celebrates Sheikh Russel Day

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 06:20 pm

BEPZA celebrates Sheikh Russel Day

Russel and most of his family members were brutally killed by a group of unruly army officials during a military coup on 15 August 1975

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) celebrated Sheikh Russel Day 2021 as part of a nationwide celebration of the birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam along with high officials placed a wreath at the portrait of Sheikh Russel at the BEPZA Complex premises in the capital on Monday, says a press release.

Russel and most of his family members were brutally killed by a group of unruly army officials at Bangabandhu's Dhanmondi residence in the capital during a military coup on 15 August 1975. 

A discussion meeting was held at the BEPZA executive office marking the day. 

At the discussion, Md Nazrul Islam said, "If Russel was alive, he could have been a world-renowned philanthropist."

Sheikh Russell along with the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will remain alive forever in the hearts of Bengalis as long as Bangladesh and Bengali speaking people exist on the global map, he added. 

BEPZA Member Mohammad Faruque Alam, General Manager Md Khorshid Alam, and Finance Officer Md Tofazzel Hossain also spoke at the discussion. Among others, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury and all departmental heads were present during this time. The eight EPZs including BEPZA Economic Zone also observed the day. 

