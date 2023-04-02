BEPZA & BCCCI sign MoU to attract investment in EPZs

Bangladesh Export processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 2 April 2023 for collaboration on promoting & branding Bangladesh globally and attracting foreign especially Chinese investment in EPZs.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Al Mamun Mridha, Secretary General of the BCCCI signed the MoU at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka on behalf of their respective organizations, reads a press release.

Under the MoU, BCCCI and BEPZA will work closely to attract Chinese investment in EPZs & BEPZA Economic Zone through holding joint consultation meetings, investment dialogues, conferences, seminars, round table conferences, exhibitions, road shows etc.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Md. Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Executive Director Naheed Munshi of BEPZA were present during this time.