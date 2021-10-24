BenQ's new conferencing camera hits market

The world-famous BenQ brand's new conferencing camera has arrived in the country.

Surovi Enterprise, the sole distributor of BenQ conferencing cameras, has introduced three models of configuration cameras, BenQ DVY21, BenQ DVY22 and BenQ DVY23.

The new cameras will give versatile audio and video experience in any meeting. The excellently designed conferencing cameras can be easily integrated with the interactive display and smart projector.

BenQ's new three-camera setup has noise cancellation and light level adjustment features.

The DVY21 model is effective for small meetings or gatherings. It delivers 1080 pixels full HD video as well as attaches microphones at 8-degree viewing angles.

The BenQ DVY22 is designed for medium-sized meeting rooms. It is equipped with all-round microphone with artificial intelligence (AI) powered automatic video framing, 4K UHD video, 128 degree viewing angle, 4x optical zoom support.

DVY23 model with premium pan / tilt / zoom camera will give 20x optical zoom to ensure exceptional video quality. This is ideal for large conferences.

These cameras will be available for between Tk 9,900 and Tk 140,000.

Details at https://cutt.ly/0EChw1u. Contact if required: 01746052072.