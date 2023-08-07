Bengal xclusive shop opened in Magura

07 August, 2023, 04:40 pm
Bengal xclusive shop opened in Magura

Bengal Plastics has inaugurated its 116th outlet in Magura. 

The shop initiated its journey under the supervision of M/S ST Trading adjacent to MR Road in Magura City, reads a press release. 

Bengal Plastic Ltd is commencing those Xclusive shops in order to ensure quality plastic products for households along with furniture at an affordable price. 

The showroom was officially inaugurated by the Deputy General Manager of Furniture, Harun Or Rashid.

Also, Fazle Rabbi, Deputy General Manager of Houseware and Marketing Head Muhammad Rashed Ul Alam attended this inauguration ceremony. 

Business people from Magura, local distributors and many others took part in this occasion.

The coordination of this event was arranged by Khairul Islam and he is from the Marketing Department.

As always, Bengal Plastics Ltd is working to deliver quality plastics products to the consumers' doorsteps at an affordable price. They continued their journey in this mission by opening this 116th shop in Magura.

 

