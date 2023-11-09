Bengal won the Export medal 16 times in a row

09 November, 2023, 09:00 pm
Bengal won the Export medal 16 times in a row

09 November, 2023, 09:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bengal Plastics Limited has received the National Export Trophy (Gold) for 15 times in a row and Bengal Poly and Paper Sack has also received the National Export Trophy (Bronze) for 2 times in a row in recognition of its special contribution to the country's export sector in the financial year 2020-21. Around 73 companies received this award for their outstanding contribution to the export revenue to the nation in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

On November 8, the Commerce Minister congratulated the trophy winners and appreciated them for contributing to the national economy through export earnings.

On behalf of Bengal Plastics Limited, Md. Jashim Uddin, Vice-Chairman of Bengal Plastics Limited and on behalf of Bengal Poly and Paper Sack, Mr. Firoz Alam, Managing Director of Bengal Poly and Paper Sack Limited received those two trophies.  

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi presented the trophy as the chief guest at the National Export Trophy 2020-2021 award ceremony organized by Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam was present as a special guest and Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce presided over the event.

 

