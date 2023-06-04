Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd organised Bengal Partners’ Meet 2023

Corporates

Press Release
04 June, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 08:36 pm

Related News

Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd organised Bengal Partners’ Meet 2023

Press Release
04 June, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 08:36 pm
Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd organised Bengal Partners’ Meet 2023

Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd, organised Bengal Partners' Meet 2023 was held on 3 June at the International Convention Center (ICCB). Dealers from different regions took part in this event. The session was managed for a business review of 2022 and also for a road map to resolve the upcoming challenges in the coming year, said a press release.

Jashim Uddin, vice chairman of Bengal Group of Industries and president of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry was present at the event. He directed a structured and possible road map to reach the acme of success.

Dealers who attained the target in previous years were awarded. In addition, a foreign tour with numerous Dealers were promised.

Furthermore, dealers also shared their perspectives on the current business situation.

Amir Daud, COO of Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd, also shared his strategic opinion to achieve the company's goal and future plan.

Group Head of HR Hasan Taiab Imam, Head of Marketing Zoheb Ahmed, DGM of Sales (Furniture) Md Harun Or Rashid, DGM of Sales (Houseware) Md Fazle Rabbi, were also present at the event. Lastly, the event ended with a cultural programme.

Bengal Polymer Wares

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

3h | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

3h | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

3h | Panorama
A Chinese grand strategy

A Chinese grand strategy

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

50m | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

4h | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

9h | TBS Food
This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study