Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd, organised Bengal Partners' Meet 2023 was held on 3 June at the International Convention Center (ICCB). Dealers from different regions took part in this event. The session was managed for a business review of 2022 and also for a road map to resolve the upcoming challenges in the coming year, said a press release.

Jashim Uddin, vice chairman of Bengal Group of Industries and president of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry was present at the event. He directed a structured and possible road map to reach the acme of success.

Dealers who attained the target in previous years were awarded. In addition, a foreign tour with numerous Dealers were promised.

Furthermore, dealers also shared their perspectives on the current business situation.

Amir Daud, COO of Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd, also shared his strategic opinion to achieve the company's goal and future plan.

Group Head of HR Hasan Taiab Imam, Head of Marketing Zoheb Ahmed, DGM of Sales (Furniture) Md Harun Or Rashid, DGM of Sales (Houseware) Md Fazle Rabbi, were also present at the event. Lastly, the event ended with a cultural programme.