Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd holds sales conference

Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd on Sunday (12 February) held a sales conference at the Dream Holiday Park in Narsingdi.

The session took place for a business review of 2022 and also for a road map to face the challenges in the coming year, press release.

The chief guest of the conference was Jashim Uddin, vice chairman of the Bengal Group of Industries and President of FBCCI.

Jasim Uddin said that everyone should be smart through work to build a smart Bangladesh. He gave his direction on how to perform better in the coming year.

The COO of Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd Amir Daud also shared his strategic opinion to achieve the company's goal and future plan.

Group Head of HR Hasan Taiab Imam, Head of Marketing Zoheb Ahmed, DGM of Sales (Furniture) Md Harun Or Rashid, DGM of Sales (Houseware) Md Fazle Rabbi and other high officials of Bengal Group of Industries were also present at the conference.

The event ended with a cultural programme, added the press release.