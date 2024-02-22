Bengal Polymer Wares Limited won the award for the Best Premier Pavilion at DITF

As the 28th edition of the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) comes to a close, the awards ceremony took place on February 20, 2024. Bengal Polymer Wares Limited was honored with the 3rd prize for the Best Premier Pavilion in this ceremony.

The closing ceremony of the 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair 2024 was held at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh China Friendship Exhibition Centre, Purbachol, where the award was handed over to each winner.

Mr. Abdul Hamid, Chief Operating Officer of Bengal Polymer Wares Limited, received the award on behalf of the company. It is noteworthy that this award is conferred based on the attraction of visitors in terms of entertainment, shopping, and aesthetic architecture.

The Honorable State Minister of Commerce, Mr. Ahasanul Islam Titu, MP, graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest, while Mr. Mahbubul Alam, President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), was Special Guest. Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, presided over the occasion where Vice Chairman of the Export Development Bureau, AHM Ahsan delivered the welcome speech.

All those guests were present to hand over those awards to the best pavilions selected during the ceremony.