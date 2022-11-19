Bengal Plastics arranges World Tour Competition award ceremony

Bengal Plastics Ltd arranged DITF World Tour Program's award ceremony on 17 November.

Bengal Plastics organised a quiz contest at the Dhaka International Trade Fair where people could participate to win eye-catching presents by posing with the products they had purchased from the Bengal Plastics pavilion, says a press release.

The winners of this competition received a world tour in addition to other attractive prizes.

The first winner of the Darjeeling Couple Tour was S M Nasir Uddin Rony and the second winner of the Nepal Couple Tour was Shohel Rana.

Buyers who attended the trade fair the previous year were eligible for this quiz competition. Amir Daud, the COO of Bengal Plastics Ltd. and Zoheb Ahmed, the Head of Marketing were present at the award giving ceremony.

