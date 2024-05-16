Bengal Meat's online Qurbani Haat returns

Bengal Meat's online Qurbani Haat returns

Photo: Courtesy
On the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, Bengal Meat has once again introduced their Online Qurbani Haat.

Officials of Bengal Meat announced commencement of the online Qurbani portal at a press conference held at the company's head office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

From the online platform, qurbani.bengalmeat.com, customers can choose and purchase cattle, goats, and sheep, and choose meat processing options, and arrange delivery.

Bengal Meat performs the sacrifice in a perfectly halal way under the supervision of Islamic Foundation representatives, processes the meat, and delivers it to customers while maintaining the proper cold chain.

Bengal Meat Qurbani is designed to cater to buyers' needs, eliminating concerns about visiting the cattle market, performing sacrifices in open places, and processing meat through makeshift butcher.

At the press conference, Bengal Meat's Head of Marketing Shaikh Imran Aziz said, "The entire programme has been planned with respect for the religious sentiments of Muslims and to provide maximum benefits to customers.

"The cattle from Bengal Meat are ensured to be disease-free, reared with utmost care, and sacrificed under the supervision of an Islamic Foundation representative.

"We maintain world-class certified meat processing standards and proper cold chain delivery. Like last year, Bengal Meat also features organic grass-fed cattle, ideal for customers seeking naturally grass-fed and lean meat," he added.

He further said Bengal Meat has been considered the most "safe and halal" Qurbani platform in terms of user experience for the past nine years.

Among others, Project Managers Mohammad Hasan Iftekhar and Mohammad Rakibul Islam and Head of Retail Sales Mohammad Hares were present on the occasion.

 

