Bengal Meat launches new venture 'Bengal Fish'

Bengal Meat has launched a new venture, "Bengal Fish" in collaboration with WorldFish, an international fish research organisation.

Bengal Fish and Worldfish will work together to ensure safe and nutritious fish. The slogan for Bengal Fish is "Trust fish for quality and taste", said a press release.

An agreement in this regard was signed between Bengal Meat and WorldFish on 21 October, at the Bengal Meat Head Office at the capital's Tejgaon area.

The signing ceremony was attended by Bengal Meat Chairman Kutub Uddin Ahmed and Worldfish South Asia Regional Director Christopher Price.

Bengal Fish is committed to delivering improved, nutritious and safe fish obtained from trained farmers through Worldfish research to the buyers. The collected fish will be processed in Bengal Fish's own factory in Pabna without any preservatives while maintaining international standards, the press release added.

Bengal Fish has started its journey with freshwater Rohu, Katol, Bata, Shing, Gulsha. Black Tiger Prawn, Horina Shrimp, Red Snapper Fillet, Sea Bass Fillet, Basa Fillet are also available at any Bengal Meat outlet.

Other key officials from Bengal Meat and WorldFish were also present at the ceremony.