Bengal Islami Life Insurance premium can now be paid through Nagad

Corporates

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 05:15 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Nagad and Bengal Islami Life Insurance Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently.

Under the agreement, customers of Bengal Islami Life Insurance Ltd will now be able to pay their life insurance premiums through Nagad. 

An agreement signing ceremony between the organisations was held at Bengal Islami Life Insurance Limited's head office recently, reads a press release.

During the signing, Nagad's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Head of Business Sales Md Saidur Rahman Dipu, Head of Insurance and Financial Institutions Md Bayazid were present.

Besides, on behalf of Bengal Islamic Life Insurance, Chief Executive Officer MM Monirul Alam, Chief Financial Officer Samsul Islam, Chief Operating Officer Md Alamgir Kabir and Joint AVP Md Mahiuddin and many others were present.

Regarding the agreement, Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "For the last three years, Nagad has operated the Islamic account to make people's daily transactions easier and more economical in the Islamic way of life. This time, customers will also be able to pay premium to Bengal Islamic Life Insurance through Nagad. We believe, this will ensure affordable and secure transactional facilities for our customers." 

Customers of Nagad and Bengal Islamic Life Insurance can now conveniently pay their life insurance premiums using Nagad Wallet or USSD (*167#).

This will simplify and reduce the cost of people's everyday lives. 

Besides, customer will be able to pay their premium policy through Nagad anytime and from anywhere more conveniently saving them precious time, the release added.

