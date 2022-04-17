Bengal Islami Life Insurance Ltd will use bKash Payroll Solution

Corporates

TBS Report
17 April, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 04:24 pm

Under this agreement, 500 employees of Bengal Islami Life Insurance Ltd will receive partial salary, commission, and allowances to their bKash account directly

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fourth generation insurance company, Bengal Islami Life Insurance Ltd., will use bKash payroll solution to disburse salaries, commissions and other allowances to their employees, reads a press release. 

An agreement has been signed between bKash and Bengal Islami Life Insurance Ltd in this regard recently. M M Monirul Alam, Managing Director & CEO and Shamsul Islam, CFO of Bengal Islami Life Insurance Ltd; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer and ATM Mahbub Alam, Head of Payroll Business of bKash along with other senior officials of both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony.

Under this agreement, 500 employees of Bengal Islami Life Insurance Ltd will receive partial salary, commission and allowances to their bKash account directly. Gradually, 1500 employees of the company will be brought under this service.

bKash Payroll Solution has gained momentum as it has facilitated employees to get salary uninterruptedly and also made the disbursement process more convenient and secure avoiding cash handling.

Currently, more than 800 companies are disbursing salaries and allowances to their employees through bKash.

After receiving salary in bKash account, employees can also enjoy wide range of services like send money, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, e-ticketing of bus-train-launch-air, payment at online/offline shops and many more.

They can also avail Cash Out service from nearly 300,000 agent points and more than1500 booths of 13 banks spread across the country.

In addition, eligible bKash users from the employees can now apply for City Bank's 'Digital Nano Loan' ranging from BDT 500 to BDT 20,000 through bKash app, receive the loan instantly and repay the loan in three equal monthly instalments (EMI) from their bKash accounts. They can also avail the 'Savings' scheme of IDLC Finance in monthly installments of BDT 500, BDT 1,000, BDT 2,000 and BDT 3,000 starting from a minimum period of two years to a maximum of four years.

