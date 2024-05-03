Bengal Group Retail Chain Shop “Happy Mart” opens its 27th new showroom at Chawkbazar

The largest Retail Chain shop, Happy Mart of Bengal Group of Industries on 2 May inaugurated its new showroom in the heart of Chattogram Chawkbazar.

Happy Mart unveiled the brand's new showroom with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to be attended by the Chief Operating Officer of Bengal Polymer Wares Limited, Abdul Hamid, reads a press release.

Assistant General Manager of Bengal Retails Limited, Md. Atikur Rahman, Senior Event Executive, Mostafizur Rahman Sumon and others were also present in the inauguration ceremony.

This new outlet consists of different variations of plastic furniture, houseware, melamine, kitchen appliances, and electronics. Apart from Bengal Plastics products, Happy Mart also offers glassware, home appliances, non-stick cookware, water purifiers, gas stoves, kids' toys and all kinds of daily necessities.

Happy Mart is offering a special discount of upto 15% on selected products at the newly opened outlet till 8th May in celebration of its opening. Customers can discover a wide range of products at an unbeatable price with this limited-time offer by visiting Happy Mart showroom