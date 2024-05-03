Bengal Group Retail Chain Shop “Happy Mart” opens its 27th new showroom at Chawkbazar

Corporates

Press Release
03 May, 2024, 04:05 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 04:15 am

Bengal Group Retail Chain Shop “Happy Mart” opens its 27th new showroom at Chawkbazar

Press Release
03 May, 2024, 04:05 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 04:15 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The largest Retail Chain shop, Happy Mart of Bengal Group of Industries on 2 May inaugurated its new showroom in the heart of Chattogram Chawkbazar.

Happy Mart unveiled the brand's new showroom with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to be attended by the Chief Operating Officer of Bengal Polymer Wares Limited, Abdul Hamid, reads a press release.

Assistant General Manager of Bengal Retails Limited, Md. Atikur Rahman, Senior Event Executive, Mostafizur Rahman Sumon and others were also present in the inauguration ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This new outlet consists of different variations of plastic furniture, houseware, melamine, kitchen appliances, and electronics. Apart from Bengal Plastics products, Happy Mart also offers glassware, home appliances, non-stick cookware, water purifiers, gas stoves, kids' toys and all kinds of daily necessities.

Happy Mart is offering a special discount of upto 15% on selected products at the newly opened outlet till 8th May in celebration of its opening. Customers can discover a wide range of products at an unbeatable price with this limited-time offer by visiting Happy Mart showroom

Bengal Group Retail Chain Shop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

7h | Features
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

1d | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

2d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

5h | Videos
India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

7h | Videos
What is the message of this week's stock market?

What is the message of this week's stock market?

8h | Videos
"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

9h | Videos