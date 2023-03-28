Bengal Group provides Ramadan gifts to Mastul Foundation

28 March, 2023, 04:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bengal Group of Industries handed over Ramadan gifts to the children of Mastul Foundation in celebration of the holy month and Independence Day, reads a press release.

To express their gratitude, the orphaned children of Mastul Foundation organised a small programme recently.

At the event, Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd DGM Zoheb Ahmed was also present. Bengal Group's Shamir Kumer, brand manager and Mustafizur Rahman, senior executive (events) were also present at the event.

Zoheb said, "We are extremely glad to be with these orphan children". Mastul foundation's Founder and Executive Director Kazi Riaz Rahman said, "We are thrilled to have Bengal Group of Industries at our side."

Bengal Group is a leading conglomerate in Bangladesh involved in multiple business areas. Bengal Group does similar CSR activities for the betterment of the underprivileged community of society, added the press release.
 

