Bengal Group of Industries won the Best Pavilion at IPF

Corporates

Press Release
29 January, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 03:43 pm

Bengal Group of Industries won the Best Pavilion at IPF

Press Release
29 January, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 03:43 pm
Bengal Group of Industries won the Best Pavilion at IPF

Bengal Group of Industries has been awarded the 1st prize at the 16th Bangladesh  International Plastics, Printing, and Packaging Industrial Fair. 

The Fair was held on 24-27  January 2024 at the International Convention Centre Bashundhara (ICCB), reads a press release. 

Abdul Hamid, chief operating officer of Bengal Polymer Wares Limited received the award on behalf of Bengal Group of Industries. Morshed Alam, MP, chief guest of the event and Chairman of Bengal Group of Industries delivered his valuable speech about the plastic industry. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The goal of IPF is to increase global accessibility for local public-private partnership industries which exhibit mainly machinery, equipment, and materials related to plastic,  rubber, and packaging. 

As a special guest, Jashim Uddin, President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and  Industry (SCCI), vice chairman of Bengal Group of Industries, and former president of FBCCI was present there to handover awards to the best pavilions selected from the fair.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

7h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

41m | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

1h | Videos
UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

1h | Videos
Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

3h | Videos