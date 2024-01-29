Bengal Group of Industries won the Best Pavilion at IPF

Bengal Group of Industries has been awarded the 1st prize at the 16th Bangladesh International Plastics, Printing, and Packaging Industrial Fair.

The Fair was held on 24-27 January 2024 at the International Convention Centre Bashundhara (ICCB), reads a press release.

Abdul Hamid, chief operating officer of Bengal Polymer Wares Limited received the award on behalf of Bengal Group of Industries. Morshed Alam, MP, chief guest of the event and Chairman of Bengal Group of Industries delivered his valuable speech about the plastic industry.

The goal of IPF is to increase global accessibility for local public-private partnership industries which exhibit mainly machinery, equipment, and materials related to plastic, rubber, and packaging.

As a special guest, Jashim Uddin, President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), vice chairman of Bengal Group of Industries, and former president of FBCCI was present there to handover awards to the best pavilions selected from the fair.