Bengal Group of Industries organised Bengal Football Fest 2023

BCL Stickers and BFL Fighters played in the last game of the Bengal Football Fest 2023 held on 29 January. BCL Strikers won the competition, defeating BFL Fighters 1-0 to take home the champions cup.

The prize-giving ceremony was attended by the Chairman of Bengal Group of Industries Morshed Alam and high officials of other departments, reads a press releas.

Bengal Football Fest 2023 was started on 27 January by Bengal Group of Industries featuring 13 teams which represented multiple concerns of Bengal.

Vice Chairman of Bengal Group of Industries and President of FBCCI Md Jasim Uddin inaugurated the tournament.

This football tournament was supervised by qualified Bangladesh Football Federation referees.

The main aim was to reduce the inequity in the workplace by bringing in a woman referee in this Football Fest.

Regarding the organisation of Bengal Football Fest 2023, Vice Chairman of the organisation Md Jasim Uddin said, "We always give inspiration to organise such tournaments."

He added that the competition develops a sense of fellowship among all the employees and officials. Each team's spontaneous participation makes the tournament exciting and entertaining.

